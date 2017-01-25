»»»BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL BOARD REJECTS CHARTER SCHOOL BIDS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Birmingham’s school board is rejecting applications to establish two charter schools in the city.

A church group wanted to open STAR Academy, and another group wanted to operate a dual-language program called iBestow.

But board members denied the applications citing concerns including budgets and governance. Both applicants say they had problems communicating with school officials and complain that the application process moved too quickly.

STAR Academy representative Thomas Beavers said his group plans on appealing the refusal to a state commission.

State legislators approved charter schools in 2015. Such schools are publicly funded but have more autonomy than typical schools.