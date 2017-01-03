»»BIRMINGHAM POLICE INVESTIGATE FIRST 2 HOMICIDES OF 2017

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Birmingham police are investigating two separate shootings that claimed the lives of two people.

Birmingham police Sgt. Bryan Shelton said the homicides are the first of 2017.

The first shooting happened New Year’s Day, but the victim, 30-year-old Christina Anderson, died on Monday night. Shelton said Anderson was shot in a north Birmingham house, likely by someone she knew. Police do not yet have any suspects.

The second homicide happened early this morning at an apartment complex. Shelton said the victim is a black male in his 30s, but no additional information was immediately available. He says a person of interest is in custody.

In 2016 there were 104 homicides in Birmingham, of which 92 were deemed criminal by authorities.