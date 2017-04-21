»»BIRMINGHAM POLICE FIND PAIR OF BOMBS DURING TRAFFIC STOP

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Investigators say they suspect bombs found during a traffic stop in Birmingham could contain explosive powder.

Two bombs were discovered by Birmingham police early Thursday morning after officers pulled a truck over for not having its headlights on. Police say the truck’s driver and a passenger were arrested and charged.

Police say the stop was made shortly before 1 a.m. Officers found guns and a tool box in the truck’s bed with two explosive devices inside.

Authorities say the driver was 27-year-old U.S. Army veteran Joshua Ward. He and the passenger, 30-year-old Bradley Pullen, face possession charges. Ward claimed the bombs were packed with gun powder.

Investigators say they are unclear about the bombs’ intended use and don’t have any information of someone or something targeted.