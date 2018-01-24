»»BILL TO CLARIFY STATE ELECTION LAW PASSES HOUSE

There’s a possible change coming in Alabama’s election laws. A bill has been presented that would essentially do away with special elections for vacant U.S. Senate seats, like the one we just had in December.

If a senator leaves office, whether because of a death, conviction, appointment, or other reason, the governor will appoint someone to serve for the rest of the term. Political analyst Steve Flowers says current wording in Alabama’s constitution says an election should be held to fill the seat forthwith, which is ambiguous and can be interpreted in different ways. Flowers explains that when former governor Robert Bentley appointed Luther Strange to Jeff Session’s vacant seat, he meant to do it until the next elections, which are this year. When Kay Ivey became governor, she interpreted the law to mean an election should be held immediately, calling for the special election. Flowers says the recent special election cost the Alabama $12M.

The bill was presented by Representative Steve Clous, the chair of the General Fund Committee. It passed through the State House, and is expected to go through the State Senate in the next couple of weeks.

Watch the full interview with Steve Flowers on the subject above.