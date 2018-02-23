»»BILL LOWERING MARIJUANA POSSESSION CHARGES PASSES STATE LEGISLATURE

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Sam Luther and WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Kailey Neitzel

A proposal to lower the penalty for marijuana possession cleared its first hurdle in the Alabama Legislature.

The bill would make possession of an ounce or less of marijuana punishable by a $250 fine instead of jail time.

An offense would be classified as a violation, one a step below a misdemeanor.

The bill, however, faces a dubious future as it heads to a possible floor vote.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted six to four to approve the bill.