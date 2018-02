Lena Paradiso

Alabama representative Juandalynn Givan Introduced a bill today to raise the minimum age to buy an AR-15, or a similar weapon, to 21.

The current age in Alabama to buy a long rifle is 18 to buy.

Givan said “Teenagers should not be able to purchase a deadly weapon.”

Federal law requires someone to be 21 to buy a hand gun.

Senate President Pro Tempore Del Marsh says “It’s something Alabama should consider.”