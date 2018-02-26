»»BILL BANNING RED LIGHT CAMERAS FAILS TO PASS HOUSE COMMITTEE

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Kailey Neitzel

An Alabama House Committee gave a yellow light to a bill that would ban automated traffic cameras across the state last week.

The red light camera bill proposed in Montgomery failed to make it out of committee Wednesday.

Tuscaloosa has six red light cameras throughout the city.

Scott Holmes, an attorney with the City of Tuscaloosa, called the matter a local issue and said money generated from the cameras since 2013 helped purchase equipment for the local police department.

“Most directly you can see their immediate impact in the purchase of forty-six well needed, desperately needed police vehicles, that were purchase this year,” said Holmes.

City officials said they received around seventy percent of the money from each ticket and the money from the cameras generated no more than 1.5 percent of their total revenues.