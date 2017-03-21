»»BIKE BENEFIT HONORING KEVIN BOOTHE FAMILY WILL BE APRIL 1

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Sarah Guzman

A community motor cycle ride will be held on Saturday, April 1 in Northport to benefit the family of local businessman Kevin Boothe.

Ride for Eternal Life was created after Boothe died earlier this year from colon cancer and his family was left with extensive medical bills. All proceeds from the event go to his family.

“He’s just that kind of guy that helped everybody,” said Laney Shirley, event coordinator. “He was one of the nicest Christian guys you could’ve ever met.”

Registration is at 9:30 a.m. at T-Town Harley Davidson and the ride will begin at 11 a.m. The cost for participants is $20 per motor cycle, $5 for an extra passenger and $10 at the door for all non-riders.

The course ends at Rhythm & Brews with a variety of bands, a barbecue and prizes.