»»BIG SANDY ELEMENTARY FIFTH-GRADERS SURPRISED WITH TEDDY BEARS

The Phi Alpha Honor Society at the University of Alabama’s School of Social work delivered a little cheer to fifth-graders at Big Sandy Elementary School today.

Each year, the organization encourages community organizations to donate teddy bears or money to purchase them as a way of spreading positive energy around the country.

“We’ve been discussing pay it forward in class,” said Big Sandy Elementary teacher Kelly Beverley. “So that was our motto for this, was using kindness and pay it forward.”

Phi Alpha has donated teddy bears to other organizations and hospitals in recent years. The group is delivering more than 80 bears this year.