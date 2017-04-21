»»BIBB COUNTY HOSTS SPECIAL OLYMPIC GAMES

Choctaw Stadium in Centreville has hosted plenty of sporting events, but few as meaningful as the series held today.

The Bibb County School System’s Special Olympic Games kicked off this morning as athletes from each school participated in obstacle courses, ball tosses and jumping contests.

Special entertainment included a helicopter fly-in by the Tuscaloosa Police Department and a musical performance by the Sounds of Joy from the Arc of Tuscaloosa.

Participants said this is a day they look forward to all year, and it keeps getting better every time they host it.

“I have belief in everybody, that they can do whatever they want to do here,” said Bibb County High School ninth-grader Alex Hughey. “This is why we do this every year.”

Coordinators said the Special Olympic Games help challenge students by building a sense of friendly competition.