»»Bibb County Hosts Church Safety Meeting

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Jessica Davis

In light of the most recent church shooting in Texas, the Bibb County Sheriffs Department invited representatives from each church in the area to a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 28 to offer tips on how to maintain a safe environment during church services.

Some of the tips included developing a security team and training for emergencies as a team and congregation. Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade said he wants everyone to know that this type of crime can happen anywhere

and everyone should be prepared.

“Knowing that the layout, the land, the rural community we’re in now is somewhat similar to what occurred in Texas so it shows that any of us are vulnerable to it and during this time while it’s fresh on their minds hopefully we can share some information that they can take back,” Wade said.

Wade said he also wants people to remember that every situation is different and policies and procedures should be tailored to meet the needs of each church.