Bibb County Coroner Scott Cox died at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa on Monday.

Cox was hospitalized a few weeks ago after suffering a heart attack during an investigation, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Gov. Robert Bentley appointed Cox as coroner after Downey McGee retired about six weeks ago.

The deputy coroner, Tim Brown, will serve as Bibb County coroner until the governor appoints a replacement.