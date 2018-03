Bevill State Community College, Sumiton campus, is on lockdown according to a Facebook post by the college around 1:30 p.m.

The post says due to a threat in the surrounding area the lockdown was put into place while crews were investigating.

Bevill State officials say ” The safety of our students, faculty and staff is paramount” and they will keep the public notified of future developments.

