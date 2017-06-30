»»BEVILL STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE OFFERS ENTREPRENEUR PROGRAM

Bevill State Community College is offering entrepreneur training courses at their Walker County location.

The classes are open to 20 students who have a business mind-set and are looking for new skills.

Specialist Amanda Tice said, we are going to give them skills and the knowledge to better their lives to be more successful to contribute to the community to which they live.

The two phase courses will focus on product branding and writing skills to draw up business plans. Phase one starts on September 5, 2017.

Educators who are also business owners will teach the classes.”You get the best of both worlds. someone who know how to teach you and someone who knows how to start a business and make it successful” says Workforce Solutions Specialist Amanda Tice.

The program will be taught in the Rapid Response Training Center.