»»BEULAH BAPTIST CHURCH CELEBRATES BLACK HISTORY THROUGH THE ARTS

Beulah Baptist Church hosted their annual Black History Month event over the weekend. For more than a decade, the church comes together to honor their history and figures in their community.

This year’s theme: Celebrating Black History Through The Arts.

“Black history is through music, art, song, and dance” said Flora Gay, Chairperson for the Church’s Christian Board of Education. “It’s very important for everybody to know something about their history and we as black Americans need to know our history.”

President and CEO of The 10-4 Corporation, an organization that focuses on bringing divided societies together, was the guest speaker for this year’s program.

“We celebrate black history because all lives matter and sometimes in this society right now, it appears that maybe black lives don’t matter but all lives matter but all lives won’t matter until black lives matter” said Ransey O’Daniel.

Youth groups performed music and dance numbers to honor their history. Then they were honored for their academic achievements and talents. Church organizers believe it’s crucial to educate children about black history.

“I think it’s important to keep our youth involved,” said Whitney Gay. “So that they will be able to grow up and carry the same fire and desire that we all have to further our community.”

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church plans to honor more people in the community for Black History Month throughout the year.