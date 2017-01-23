»»BESSEMER POLICE SAY CHASE LED TO WRECK THAT LEFT 2 DEAD

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) – Bessemer police say an early morning chase resulted in a crash that left two women dead.

Police said the car, a Honda, sped away as officers approached during a traffic stop around 2:40 a.m. Sunday. Officers pursued the Honda and saw a Ford SUV crash into it at an intersection.

A female passenger in the Honda was thrown from the car and died at the scene. A second female passenger died at a hospital. Police didn’t immediately release their names.

The Honda driver was in stable condition at a hospital. Sgt. Cortice Miles says police plan to charge him with two counts of felony murder in the deaths of his passengers, as well as other charges.

The Ford driver wasn’t visibly injured but was taken to a hospital for evaluation.