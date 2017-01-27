»»BENTLEY WENT TO INAUGURATION WITH FORMER ADVISER, HER HUSBAND

Previously, Bentley declined to say who traveled on the state-funded plane with him to the inauguration.

Bentley gave his travel list during the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama’s annual luncheon today.

Also on the flight were Legislative Director Wesley Helton, the governor’s liaison to cities and counties Zach Lee, and another guest Bentley declined to name.

Rebekah Caldwell Mason is Bentley’s former top aide, but she resigned from that position last year after allegations that she and Bentley had an inappropriate relationship.