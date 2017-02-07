»»BENTLEY GIVING ANNUAL STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS TONIGHT

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Gov. Robert Bentley is expected to push his prison construction plan in his State of the State speech on the opening day of the legislative session.

The governor will address lawmakers Tuesday night in the annual televised address.

The administration has proposed an $800 million bond issue to replace the state’s aging and crowded prisons. It is expected to be a key piece of his legislative agenda.

The governor’s office says Bentley will highlight five special guests during the State of the State. Two are former inmates who now work in prison ministry. Three are teachers at a Coffee County school.

The State of the State address begins at 6:30 p.m.