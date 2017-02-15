»»BENTLEY ANNOUNCES SPECIAL ELECTION FOR U.S. SENATE SEAT

Gov. Robert Bentley announced Tuesday Alabama will hold a special election in 2018 for filling the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions’ appointment to U.S. Attorney General.

Bentley’s statement is here:

“After consultation and lengthy discussions with the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office, a large number of factors were considered in setting the date for this Special Election. Those factors included compliance with federal and state statutes and cases, saving unnecessary expense on a costly separate statewide special election, and setting a time that is expected to increase voter participation. For these reasons, the 2018 General Election is the most reasonable time to hold the Special Election to fill the unexpired term of Senator Sessions.”

The special election dates were finalized Tuesday. They are:

A special primary election will Tuesday, June 5, 2018, if more than one candidate qualifies with either of the major political parties.

If a primary runoff is required, it will be held Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

The special general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.

Those days coincide with next year’s gubernatorial election. If there were no special election held, appointed U.S. Sen. Luther Strange would serve the rest of Sessions’ term. Sessions was last elected in 2014. His next U.S. Senate seat election would have been 2020.

The last day for qualifying with major political parties will be Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 at 5 p.m. Independent candidates or minor parties seeking a spot on the ballot have until Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at 5 p.m.

A copy of the Governor’s proclamation can be found here.