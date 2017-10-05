»»BEAT AUBURN BEAT HUNGER KICKS OFF THIS WEEK

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Carina Bannwart

The annual food fight between the University of Alabama and Auburn University kicked off on Monday. Beat Auburn Beat Hunger takes the rivalry from the football field to the food bank, competing against one another to help end hunger in West Alabama. Non-perishable food items can be dropped off in red barrels across UA’s campus.

“We’re trying to show that there are people who are in need of food and one of the best ways they can help is by donating to Beat Auburn Beat Hunger and the West Alabama Food Bank,” said Co-Director Katie Judson. “Whether it be food or money to help support and end hunger.”

Beat Auburn Beat Hunger runs from Monday until Nov. 14. Along with food donations, money donations can be made at West Alabama Food Bank. Every dollar buys around 2 pounds of food. Alumni Hall in Midtown Village is also selling Beat Auburn Beat Hunger T-shirts for $20 as part of the fundraiser.