Authorities need your help finding a man wanted for several robberies in Tuscaloosa.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Levante Tyrone Jones, 24. Jones also goes by the nickname “Squirt.”

He’s wanted on six counts of first-degree robbery.

If you have any information on Jones’ whereabouts, please contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-248-4840 or 205-349-2121.