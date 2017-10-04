»»BATTLE OF THE BANDS BRINGS MORE THAN MUSIC TO TUSCALOOSA

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Christina Ausley

The Red Shed was alive with the ambiance of guitars, drums and pianos for the Tuscaloosa Battle of the Bands this past Friday afternoon, Sept. 29.. In the midst of the battle, local bands had their chance to win over the ears of Alabama students and community members alike.

Battle of the Bands was not only a competition, but also a benefit concert to raise funds for the Hungry for Music Organization.

“The organization raises funds to donate instruments to kids in after-school programs that are underprivileged,” said Battle of the Bands Co-Director Ellen Johnson. “It encourages kids to start a love for music early on in their lives, and that’s so important, especially in today’s society.”

Supporters included bands like Sunday Night Special, which has repeatedly taken the stage for the chance to play music and raise funds for various organizations supported by Battle of the Bands.

“We definitely enjoy helping out organizations,” said Fran Pecci, who was performing as part of The Sunday Night Special. “Last year, it was the Be Positive Foundation benefiting cancer research and pediatric cancer research. It’s a good opportunity to help a good organization, and we’re looking forward to doing the same thing this year.”

Battle of the Bands was not only a drumming duel and fundraiser, but also an opportunity for up-and-coming bands to play for larger audiences, or in the hopes of getting other bands back together.

“We’re kind of getting back together, we haven’t played together in awhile,” said Tate Thomas, who was performing at the event. “It’s a nice opportunity to come down, especially for a game day weekend–can’t get a better atmosphere than that.”