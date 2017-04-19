»»BASEBALL TEAMS WEAR PURPLE IN SUPPORT OF ENDING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

It was all purple and white at the Hale County Middle School vs. Sipsey Valley Middle School baseball game today, even though neither team uses those colors.

Both teams wore purple in support of ending domestic violence. It’s an issue that shook the small town of Moundville nearly three months ago when Hale County eighth-grader Kaci Mitchell and her mother, Paige, were murdered by Paige Mitchell’s on-again off-again boyfriend Brad Gray in January. Gray shot himself before police could apprehend him, and he died days later at DCH Regional Medical Center.

Each player wore “Mitchell” on their backs, and the words “smile” for Kaci and “peace” for Paige on the front of their jerseys.

The victims’ family was recognized before the first pitch as Kaci’s former classmates hung a banner in her memory.

Nearly $2,000 from T-shirt sales was also presented to Kaci’s sister, Kayla Mitchell.

“We know she is having a hard time not seeing her sister anymore,” said Hale County pitcher and Kaci’s classmate Kameron Wilson. “She was my best friend. We could talk about anything and everything. I miss her and I just want to wear this jersey and remember her and play baseball.”

Paige and Kaci’s family members said they’ve been extremely touched by the support coming from their community in the wake of such tragedy.