»»BARK IN THE PARK HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Matthew Torpe

Our four-legged friends will be getting their very own event this weekend as the fourth annual Bark in the Park event will give those who attend a chance to hang out with their dogs or adopt a new one.

Saturday’s event will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Will May Dog Park in Sokol Park. It will include food trucks, bands, parades and doggie door prizes.

“Hopefully this year like I said, with the new money raised, we’re going to get new and better things,” said Kim Parker chairwoman of Bark in the Park.