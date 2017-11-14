»»BARK BOWL PITS METRO ANIMAL SHELTER AGAINST AUBURN THIS NOVEMBER

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Carina Bannwart

Beat Auburn Beat Hunger is a big deal and this year the animal shelters are starting their own food fundraiser. The first-ever Bark Bowl is pitting the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter against the Lee County Humane Society.

Both organizations are raising money to see which area gives the most support to their local shelter.

“The importance of the Bark Bowl is just to advertise more, get our name out there a little bit and to help raise medical funds. We have animals coming in constantly that have been hit by a car or they have a broken leg or puppies with (canine parvovirus), anything with special needs. And so that’s where our medical funds goes,” said Operations Manager Nikki Hoggle.

Donations of $1 equals one vote. All donations made in November counts as a vote.

If you’d like to help out and donate, click right here.

Bark Bowl runs through Friday, Nov. 24.