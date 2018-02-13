»»BAMA’S MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM BEATS TENNESSEE

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Adriana McGhee

On Saturday, Feb. 10, the University of Alabama’s men’s basketball team beat Tennessee 78-50 at the Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide dominated the game from start to finish.

Because of their win, Bama’s rating percentage index went up to 33 this week. “Overall, I thought we had a highly rated game on defense against Tennessee, we had better balance on offense, more ball movement ,” said Avery Johnson.

As a result of their victory, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi placed the Tide as a 7 seed in his NCAA bracket.

“It honestly starts with practice, just getting the defense right, offense right, the play calling and all of that,” said Donta Hall. “Our energy has got to be good, [and we have]got to have great focus and turn that over to the game.”

The men’s basketball team will play LSU on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 8 p.m. at Coleman Coliseum.

Johnson said the team’s focus will be maintaining the level of focus, concentration and tenacity for the game against LSU.