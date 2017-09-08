»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- SEPTEMBER 8-10

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for September 8-10.

Sept 8&9- Birmingham Art Walk- Head down to Birmingham’s Loft district to enjoy dozens of artists, street performers food trucks and more for the annual Birmingham Art Walk this weekend. Click here for more information.

Sept 8– Clint Black Concert- The multi-million selling mega artist Clint Black will be live in concert at Tuscaloosa’s Bama Theatre on Friday night. Find ticket information here.

Sept 10- Alabama Soccer- Enjoy the outdoors at an Alabama Soccer match against Tennessee Tech this Sunday. Check here for more information.

Sept 10- 5th Street Vintage Market- Take a step back in time to find a vintage treasure at the 5th Street Vintage Market this weekend. Find antiques, relics and even classic albums. Click here for details.