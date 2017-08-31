»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- SEPTEMBER 1-3

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for September 1-3.

September 1- First Friday- September is here and it’s kicking off in Tuscaloosa with First Friday. It’s a chance to enjoy downtown restaurants, art museums, music and more. Click here for more information.

September 2- CHOM Tailgating Party- The weekend that’s been on everyone’s mind since last year is here, the first football weekend. Kids can celebrate at the Children’s Hands- On museum this Saturday at the Kids Tailgate party. Enjoy food, music, art and more. Find more information here.

September 2- UAB Football- The UAB Blazers are back in action. Their first game of the new season is this Saturday against Alabama A&M. Click here for ticket information.

September 4- Tannehill Park Labor Day Celebration- If you’re looking for futon Labor Day, take the family to Tannehill State Park for their celebration and largest Moon Pie eating contest. Check here for details.