»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- SEPT 29- OCT 1

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for September 29- Oct 1.

Sept 29- Haunted Tuscaloosa Tours- Friday kicks of a month of the scary Tuscaloosa Haunted Tours. The hour and a half tour around the city’s most haunted spots starts at the famous Drish House. Check here for ticket information.

Sept 30- Nickelodeon World Wide Day Of Play- Take the children to burn off some crazy energy at the World Wide Day of Play at Tuscaloosa’s Children’s hands on museum this Saturday. There will be tons of games, crafts and activities from 10 to 4. More information here.

Sept 30- Feliz Quinceanera Fiesta- In Birmingham, it’s the 15th anniversary celebrating Hispanic culture at the Feliz Quinceanera Fiesta in Linn Park this Saturday. Enjoy amazing food and family friendly activities for all ages from noon to 8p. Find more information here.

Sept 29- Sloss Fright Furnace- Kick off the Halloween season in Birmingham at the Sloss Fright Furnaces. The historic location will transform into the scariest place to be. There will be two trails that you can navigate at your own risk. Find ticket information here.