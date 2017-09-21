»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- SEPT 22-24

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for September 22-24.

Sept 22&23- Buy For Rise- It’s Tuscaloosa’s best charity sale of the year, benefiting the Rise School. Grab some of the best boutique finds for up to 75% off at the annual Rise Sale. It’s happening this Friday night and Saturday. Click here for more details.

Sept 23- Fall Family Fun Day of Play @ CHOM- Children will get a chance to explore their creative talent and imagination at Fall Family Fun Day at Tuscaloosa’s Children’s Hands-On Museum. The kids can cook S’mores, paint fall leaves and conduct a leaf science experiment from 10a-4p Find more information here.

Sept 23- Canine Classic 5K- Lace up your sneakers Saturday morning for the Canine Classic 5k race benefitting the Humane Society of West Alabama. The race kicks off Saturday morning at 8 in Northport’s Kentuck Park. Click here for registration information.

Sept 22& 23- Birmingham Greek Festival- In Birmingham, get ready to eat some amazing food at the Birmingham Greek Festival. From Greek dancing and entertainment to delicious food on site and in the drive thru, this sounds like a great time. Find more information here.

Sept 23- Head Over Teal 5K– Join hundreds of runners and walkers at the 8th annual Head Over Teal 5K race, raising awareness about ovarian cancer and the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation. The starting line begins at the Hoover Preserve. Find registration information here.

Sept 24- Breakin’ Bread Festival- If you haven’t had enough good food, sample the delicious menus from over 30 Birmingham restaurants at the Breakin’ Bread Festival on Sunday at Sloss Furnaces. Find more information here.