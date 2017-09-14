»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- SEPT 15-17

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for September 15-17.

Sept 15- Live Music @ Hotel Indigo- Enjoy a nice fall Friday night outdoors listening to live music from The Bonaires on the rooftop at Hotel Indigo in Tuscaloosa. The show begins at 7p. Find more information here.

Sept 15&16- St. George Middle Eastern Festival- The Saint George Middle Eastern Festival is happening this weekend in Birmingham. It will be full of lively dancing, amazing middle eastern food and more. Click here for ticket information and a full menu of activities.

Sept 16- Monkey C Monkey Fun Run– Runners, walkers and parents with strollers are gearing up for the 5th annual Monkey C Monkey Run benefitting Smile A Mile in downtown Birmingham. The center provides hope and healing services for families dealing with childhood cancer. Find registration information here.

Sept 17- Engaged Collective Bridal Event- If you’re in the midst of planning for the big day and need ideas, you might find the perfect vendors at the Engaged Collective Bridal show in Birmingham this Sunday. It’s happening at the Haven from 1p to 4p. Find more information here.

Sept 17- Trucks by the Tracks- Dozens of Birmingham’s fantastic food trucks will park at Railroad Park for Trucks by the Tracks. It’s a chance to sample some of the best food trucks around. Children under 12 are free. Find more information here.