»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- OCT 6-8

Western’s Food And Wine Festival- Dine and wine with the animals at Western’s Food and Wine Festival in the Birmingham zoo. Foodies and wine enthusiast will get to sample over 500 wines. Check here for more ticket information and more details.

Southern Women’s Show- It’s hard to believe that the holidays will be here soon but if you’re organized, you can get lots of your shopping done at the Southern Women’s Show at the BJCC. The show will feature fashion, health, wellness and more. Click here for ticket information.

Antique & Classic Car Show- If you love classic cars, you’ll get a chance to see some in person at the Antique and Classic car show at the Word Community Church in Northport. Find more information here.

Aladdin Jr. On Stage- The Tuscaloosa Children’s Theatre will present Aladdin Junior on stage at the Bama Theatre. Find ticket information here for performances all weekend.