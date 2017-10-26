»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- OCT 27-29

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for October 27-29.

Oct 28- 10th Annual Rocky Horror Picture Show- The 10th annual Rocky Horror Picture Show, presented by Pink Box Burlesque, is happening this Saturday at Bama Theatre in Tuscaloosa. The show begins at 8:30p. Find ticket information here.

October 28&29- Haunted Tuscaloosa Tour- Halloween is coming and if you need to be scared into being excited, join the 1 1/2 hour Haunted Tuscaloosa Tour to some of the city’s spookiest places. The tour begins Tuscaloosa’s historic Drish House. Find ticket information here.

October 28- Dia De Los Muertos Festival- In Birmingham, the Dia De Los Muertos or Day of the Dead Festival is an event steeped rich in Mexican culture planned for Saturday afternoon in Downtown Birmingham. It begins at noon. Find ticket information here.

Oct 27-29- Sloss Fright Furnaces- You’ll definitely need to look over your shoulder as you walk the frightful trail at the Sloss Fright Furnace. From Zombie obstacle courses to Stages of Death and the Marathon of Horror experiences, Fright Furnaces should be the scariest Halloween night of your life. Find ticket information here.

Oct 28- McDonald’s Magic City Classic- The 76th annual Magic City Classic returns to the Magic City on Saturday at Legion Field. Buy your tickets and watch Alabama State and Alabama A&M battle it out for the ultimate title. Find more information here.

Oct 29- Vulcan After Tunes– New Orleans based The New Breed Brass Band and Heath Green & The Makeshifters perform at this Sunday’s Vulcan After Tunes in Birmingham’s Vulcan Park. Enjoy tunes, food and brew. Tickets and seating are first come, first served on the lawn. Gates open at 1p. The show starts at 2:30. Find ticket information here.