»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- OCT 20-22

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for October 20-22.

Oct 20- Alabama Volleyball– Alabama will volley against the University of Florida at Foster Auditorium at 7p. Find more information here.

Oct 20- The Avett Brothers Concert- In Birmingham, the North Carolina folk rock band The Avett Brothers take the stage at the BJCC this Friday night. They’re expected to play some of your familiar favorites and more.The show starts at 8. Find ticket information here.

Oct 21- Oktober Festival Night- The Band of Brothers Brewing company will host October festival night on Saturday. You’ll get a chance to sample two new German style beers they’re introducing. That’s not all. Enjoy artist U-Jean and their surprise pop up. Find more information here.

Oct 21&22- Kentuck Festival- In its 46th year, Kentuck Festival brings dozens of nationwide and local artists and makers to Kentuck Park in Northport for a weekend of unique finds, amazing food and awesome music. The two-day festival kicks off on Saturday. Find ticket information here.

Oct 21&22- Magic City Midnight Movies- If you’re not freaked out after watching back to back scary movies at the Magic City Midnight Movies screening, then I don’t know what will. Night the Living Dead and City of the Dead are showing all weekend in Birmingham. Find more information here.

Oct 22- Food Truck Rally- The Food Truck Coalition is parking all your favorite Birmingham Food Trucks at Avondale Brewery for the Food Truck Rally. Enjoy live music and sample eats from Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Heavenly Donuts, and more from 1-6p. Find ticket information here.