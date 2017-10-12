»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- OCT 13-15

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for October 13-15.

Oct 14- Birmingham Oktoberfest- Join the fun of Birmingham’s biggest German themed party Oktoberfest this Saturday. Sample German beer, food, live music and more. Find ticket information here.

Oct 15- Vulcan After Tunes- Grab your blankets and lawn chairs for Birmingham’s best outdoor concert Vulcan After Tunes at the Vulcan park and statue on Sunday from 1p-5p. Enjoy concessions from Dreamland Barbecue, Nothing Bundt Cakes and more. Find ticket and performance information here.

Oct 15- Alabama Soccer- The Alabama Soccer team will take on Mississippi State this Sunday. Take the entire family. It’s a free event. Click here for more information.

Oct 15- Trucks by the Tracks- After the soccer match, head over to Band of Brothers Brewing Company for Trucks by the Tracks. Samples some of Tuscaloosa’s best food truck cuisine.Enjoy great beer, live music, and of course great food. Find more information here.