»»»Bama’s Buzz Nov. 2, 2017

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by Andrea Matei, in for Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for November 3-5.

First Friday, November 3: On the first Friday of every month, local galleries showcase art in downtown Tuscaloosa. They are all in walking distance of each other, with restaurants and businesses downtown also participating in this fun night out. For an art walk map, click here.

Beans and Brews Block Party, November 3: The 2017 Beans & Brews Block Party, co-hosted by UPerk Coffee and Loosa Brews, will take place on Friday night from 6-10 p.m. The street festival, featuring local bands, food trucks, and art vendors, will benefit Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry. While there is no cover charge for the event, people may bring canned goods to donate for the upcoming Holiday season.

Tuscaloosa Runs for Veterans 5K, November 4: The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama Veterans Affairs Committee’s 2nd Annual Tuscaloosa Runs for Veterans 5K will be held to provide support to local charities including the Tuscaloosa Veterans Memorial Park, the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Homeless Shelter and the University of Alabama/Shelton State Community College Emergency Relief Fund which provides assistance to veteran students in dire financial need. 100% of entry fees will go towards these organizations. The run starts at 8 a.m. at Government Plaza, and registration is at 7 a.m. with a $25 fee (includes T-shirt).

The Beach Boys, November 4: The Beach Boys are bringing all their hits and rockin’ out at the Alabama Theatre in Birmingham on Saturday. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can still be purchased here.