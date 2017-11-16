»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- NOV 16-19

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for November 17-19, brought to you by Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports Bureau.

Nov 16 & 17- Purchase With A Purpose- If you’re planning to do some holiday shopping, think about attending the Purchase With A Purpose holiday show at North River Church. Proceeds benefit missions and more. Admission is free. Find more information here.

Nov 17- Alabama Men’s Basketball- Let’s kick off the weekend on the hardwood. Alabama Men’s basketball will face Alabama A&M on Friday night. Find ticket information here.

Nov 17- Academy of Ballet Gift of Jazz- The Academy of Ballet and Jazz presents it’s third annual Gift of Dance performance this Saturday at the Bama Theatre. Find ticket and show information here.

Nov 18- Gobble and Wobble at CHOM- It’s the season of Turkey and giving thanks at the Children’s Hands- On Museum in Tuscaloosa this Saturday. Kids will enjoy crafts and music at the Gobble and Wobble. Find more information here.