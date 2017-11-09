»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- NOV 10-12

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for November 10-12, brought to you by Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports Bureau.

Nov 10 –Alabama Women’s Basketball- Let’s kick off the weekend on the hardwood. Alabama Women’s basketball team will face Alabama A and M on Friday night. Find ticket information here.

Nov 10& 11- 2017 Christmas Market- It’s hard to believe that Christmas shopping is upon but you can shop and support a worthy cause at the 2017 Christmas Market in the old Books A Million in Tuscaloosa. A portion of the proceeds benefit Operation Christmas Child. Find more information here.

Nov 11- Turkey & Tinsel Holiday Bazaar- If you haven’t shopped enough at the Christmas market, head over to the First United Methodist Church in Northport for the Turkey and Tinsel Holiday Bazaar. There will be tons of vendors and more. Find ticket information here.

Nov 11- Scavenger Hunt For Heroes- Teach the children about the importance of honoring our veterans and the Kids Scavenger hunt for Heroes sponsored by Confetti interiors this Saturday. Find more information here.