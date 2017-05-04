»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- MAY 5-7

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for May 5-7, brought to you by Tuscaloosa Ford.

May 5- 7- Oak Mountain Spring State Fair- You can find the carnival best, rides, a petting zoo and delicious food at the Oak Mountain State Fair. I can smell the cotton candy right now. Tickets start at $8. Click here for more information.

May 5- Drive By Truckers @Avondale Brewery- The weather should be perfect Friday evening on the outdoor patio at Avondale brewery jamming to the sounds of Drive By Truckers. They’re in concert performing their 12th release. Ticket information is listed here.

May 5- Live at the Plaza- The Matt Jones Trio will be on stage continuing the Live at the Plaza outdoor music free concert series. Bring a blanket, food and drinks to Tuscaloosa’s Government Plaza. Music begins at 6. Find more information here.

May 5- First Friday Downtown Tuscaloosa- Get out and enjoy a night exploring art, food and music in downtown Tuscaloosa in celebration of First Friday. Click here for more information.

May 6- Garden Tour Benefits Humane Society- Lend a hand to dozens of furry friends by taking part in the Garden Tour. Get a look at some of Tuscaloosa’s best designer homes. Your ticket benefits the Humane Society of West Alabama. More information is listed here.

May 6- CHOM Hat Day- Let your children explore their creative talent and hand-craft their own hat. Kids can either make a GIANT hat or choose one from the treasure box. Enjoy the fun from 10a-4p. Find more information here.

May 6- Epic City Rush– Put your thinking caps on and get ready to solve riddles to win the Epic City Rush scavenger hunt through downtown Birmingham streets. Teams of 4 will zip through the city racking up clues in hopes of finishing first to win cash prizes and enjoy the after party. The hunt benefits Birmingham’s ZYP BikeShare. Find registration information here.