»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- MAY 26-28

Bama's Buzz for May 26-28, brought to you by Tuscaloosa Ford.

May 26- 28- SEC Baseball Tournament– The top 12 collegiate baseball teams from the Southeastern Conference are battling for the ultimate title at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The tournament is in its 20th year. The tournament will return to single elimination play on Saturday. Find ticket information here.

May 25-28- Comedian Steve Brown– Funny man Steve Brown is one of today’s rising stars. He’s performing at the Comedy Club at Stardome in Hoover. Find ticket information here.

May 26- Live at the Plaza- Plato Jones, one of Tuscaloosa’s signature party bands, will be on stage at Tuscaloosa’s Government Plaza. Enjoy live music, food trucks and fun or the entire family. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. The show starts at 6p.

May 27- Soul Tide Concert- More live music is on tap at Band of Brothers Brewing Company in Tuscaloosa, featuring the Soul Tide band. There’s no cover charge and the show kicks off at 7p. Find more information here.

May 27- 7th Annual Salsa Showdown- Are you ready for the Showdown to benefit the Sidewalk Film Festival? The Cahaba Brewing Company is hosting the festival where you can enjoy salsa, queso, guacamole and speciality dips from restaurants across the state. Find ticket information here.