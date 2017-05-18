»»»BAMA’S BUZZ: MAY 19-21

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for May 19-21, brought to you by Tuscaloosa Ford.

May 19- Live at the Plaza– The Lamont Landers Band will be on stage in Tuscaloosa’s Government Plaza for the weekly Live at the Plaza live concert. Find more information here.

May 20- Black Warrior Paddle Board Races- Head over to Lake Nicol on Saturday morning to catch some fierce paddle board racing as part of the Black Warrior SUP Championship. Cheer on your favorite team along the 6 mile course beginning at 9am. Find more information here.

May 20- BBQ & Blues Tuscaloosa- Barbecue and Blues make a fantastic combination and you can enjoy both this weekend at the Tuscaloosa Regional Airport for the Barbecue and Blues festival in support of the DCH help and hope patient assistance fund. Ticket information is listed here.

May 20- Do Dah Day Festival- It’s been dubbed as Birmingham’s oldest event and it’s fun for the entire family, even your furry friends. The Do Dah Day festival is happening this Saturday in Birmingham. More information is listed here.

May 20- Bob Sykes BBQ&Blues Festival- The 8th annual Bob Sykes BBQ& Blues Festival is on tap in Birmingham, headlined by some of the best blues music around. There’s a kids zone and so much more. Find more information here.