»»»BAMA’S BUZZ: MAY 12-14

Bama's Buzz for May 12-14

May 12-14- Dream Girls Broadway Musical- The Red Mountain theatre in Birmingham will present the electric Tony and Grammy away-winning Broadway musical Dream Girls. Ticket information is listed here.

May 12- Deontay Wilder Hall of Fame Inductee- Boxing champion Deontay Wilder will be inducted into the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame this Saturday at the Tuscaloosa River Market and if want to see the ceremony first hand. Ticket information is listed here.

May 12- Live at the Plaza Concert– Campbell Station will be on stage this Friday night at Tuscaloosa’s Government Plaza. The show begins at 6p and concludes at 9p.

May 13- St. Jude Field of Dreams- St. Jude’s Children’s Research hospital has been helping and healing children for decades and it’s time to help them continue their mission with their Field of Dreams fundraiser. More information is listed here.

May 14- Mother’s Day Brunch- This Sunday is Mother’s Day. Click here for a list of restaurants offering Mother’s Day brunch and lunch.