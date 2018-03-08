»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- MARCH 9-11

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for March 9-11.

March 9- Band of Brothers Live Music- Kick off your weekend with live music at Band of Brothers Brewing Company. Megan McMillan and Tabitha Cooley perform Friday at 7:00 pm. Find ticket information here.

March 9-11- Alabama Baseball & Softball- The weather should be perfect for enjoying Alabama baseball and softball this weekend. Click here for tickets and schedules.

March 9- SchoolHouse Rock- In Birmingham, rock out at the SchoolHouse Rock concert and benefit at Regions Field. Enjoy tunes from 2nd Coming, food and a silent auction. Proceeds benefit the Cornerstone School. Find more information here.

March 11- Graham Nash at The Lyric- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy winner Graham Nash is making a stop with a few other of his musical friends at Birmingham’s Lyric Theatre this Sunday. Ticket information is listed here.