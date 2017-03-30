»»»BAMA’S BUZZ MARCH 31- APRIL 2

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for March 31- April 2, brought to you by Sealy Realty, Where You’re at Home With Sealy.

Saturday, April 1- Alabama Asian Cultures & Food Festival- It’s a chance to experience amazing Asian cuisine at the Alabama Asian Culture and food festival in Birmingham. There will even be a Dragon dance group performance. Find ticket information here.

Saturday, April 1- Fido Fest @ The Summit- It’s all things Fido at the Fido Fest at the Summit in Birmingham, benefitting the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. Enjoy free face painting and a chance to adopt a new friend. More information is listed here.

Saturday, April 1- Pullin’ For the Arc- Watch Tuscaloosa’s strongest residents pull a 44-thousand pound fire truck to see who will win for the Arc of Tuscaloosa. Trophies will be given for the fastest and slowest pull, most enthusiastic and more. More information is listed here.

April 1- Sozo Children Run for a Reason– The 6th annual Sozo Children Run for a Reason is planned for this Saturday. The theme of this event is “Run for a Reason.” 100% of the proceeds raised will be used to “sozo” (save or rescue) vulnerable children in Uganda, East Africa. Find more information here.

Saturday, April 1- UA Sonic Frontier Concert- World- renowned composer and percussionist Gino Robair will perform at The Moody School of Music this Saturday. Details are listed here.