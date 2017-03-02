»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- March 3-5

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for March 3-5, brought to you by Sealy Realty, Where You’re At Home With Sealy.

Thursday, March 2- Birmingham Art Crawl– Shop nearly 100 artists, creators and makers at the Birmingham Art Crawl in their newly renovated downtown space, The Pizitz. Art Crawl is free and is open to the public, rain or shine from 5p-9p. Find more information here.

Friday, March 3- First Friday in Tuscaloosa- Get out and enjoy live music and the arts throughout downtown Tuscaloosa in recognition of First Friday. It’s a great time to try a new restaurant or see a fantastic art exhibit. Click here for details.

Friday, March 3- Norah Jones in Concert– The multi-Grammy winning artist will be live at the BJCC during her Day Breaks World Tour. Find ticket information here.

Saturday, March 4- Tuscaloosa Half Marathon- Runners will hit the same streets running the 13 miles during Tuscaloosa’s half marathon. Click here for late registration information and street closures.

Saturday, March 4- Dr. Suess Birthday Party @CHOM- The king of storybook rhymes, Dr. Suess is celebrating another birthday. Join the party and eat cake at the Children’s Hands- On Museum in Tuscaloosa. Details are listed here.

Saturday, March 4- Birmingham Chili Cook-Off- The 13th Annual Chili Cook-Off is happening this Saturday in Birmingham’s Brookwood Village benefitting the Exceptional Foundation’s supporting the recreational and social needs of mentally challenged people of all ages. More information is listed here.

Sunday, March 5- 5th Street Vintage Market– Take a step back in time and get nostalgic at the 5th Street Vintage Market in Northport. Dozens of vintage vendors will show off their unique finds and wares from 11a-4p. Also enjoy live music and food. Find more information here.