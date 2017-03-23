»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- MARCH 24-26

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for March 24-26, brought to you by Sealy Realty, Where You’re At Home With Sealy.

Friday, March 24- Chris Rock Tour- Comedian and actor Chris Rock will fill the room with humor and laughter Friday night. He’s playing at the BJCC on his Total Black Out tour. Ticket are still available here.

Friday, March 24- Charlie Wilson Concert- Also at the BJCC, Charlie Wilson will swoon the audience with his sultry tunes. HIs show is Saturday night. Ticket information is listed here.

Saturday, March 25- Bark in the Park- Take your pups to the Bark in The Park event hosted by the Tuscaloosa Association of Realtors from 10a-2p on Saturday at Sokol park. More information is listed here.

Saturday, March 25- Band of Brothers Brewing Food Truck Festival- Bring your appetite to the Band of Brothers Brewing Food Truck Festival in Tuscaloosa. Dozens of food trucks including Archibald’s and Local Roots will be park and ready to serve you. More information is listed here.

March 27 though March 31- Birmingham Zoo Spring Break Camp– The kids are in charge during the new Freestylin’ program. Campers are free to choose their activities throughout the day, like Zoo hikes, games, ride the train, carousel or slide, create crazy crafts, see an animal show or relax and watch a movie! The camp is scheduled from 8:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Find more information at birminghamzoo.com.