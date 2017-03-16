»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- MARCH 17-19

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for March 17-19, brought to you by Sealy Realty, Where You’re At Home With Sealy.

Friday, March 17- Winter Jam- It’s the largest Christian Music Tour with Singers Britt Nicole and Colton Dixon along with a host of other performers will be on stage live for the Winter Jam on Friday night at the BJCC Legacy Arena. Find ticket information here.

March 17-19- National Parks Adventure @McWane- During the entire month of March the McWane Science Center is celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the National Parks Service by showing an amazing 3D film National Parks Adventure. Find more information here.

March 17& 19 Alabama Men’s Tennis Kid’s Day- It’s a day to celebrate kids and watch the Crimson Tide Men’s tennis team match up. Enjoy free admission, free food and giveaways. The men face Texas A&M and LSU this weekend. Find more information here.

Sunday, March 19- Harlem Globetrotters- Entertaining basketball troupe The Harlem Globetrotters are making a stop in Birmingham this weekend at the Pete Hanna Center. Ticket information is listed here.