»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- MARCH 10-12

Bama's Buzz for March 10-12, brought to you by Sealy Realty, Where You're At Home With Sealy.

March 10– Alabama Women’s Gymnastics- The Crimson Tide Women’s Gymnastics team are up against Iowa State this Friday night. Ticket information is listed here.

March 10- Bama Belle Barbecue Cruise- The Bama Belle is steaming full speed ahead once again. Get aboard the barbecue cruise this Friday night at 7p. Enjoy drinks, food and music. Find ticket information here.

March 10-11 – March Madness Basketball- It’s March Madness and if you love college basketball, watch the action in person this weekend at the BJCC. Find ticket information here.

March 11- Schaffer Eye Center Village 2 Village 10k– Thousands of runners will hit the pavement through Mountain Brooks beautiful neighborhood and villages. There’s a new exciting course to enjoy. Find registration and street closure information here.

March 11- Birmingham Spring Fest- Take the family to enjoy The Spring Fest. It’s a fundraiser for the United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Birmingham. Families can enjoy activities, games, food at Hand in Handfrom 10a-2p. Find more information here.

March 11- Taste of Teal Gala– Get dressed up and celebrate those who have volunteered their time and service in the community. The gala will honor the people have made the lives of GYN cancers patients better with their hearts and talents. Find more information here.

March 12- Harlem Globetrotters- From competition basketball to fun acrobatic basketball. The Harlem Globetrotters are making a stop in Birmingham this weekend and into the following week. They’re playing at the Pete Hanna center in Birmingham. Ticket information is listed here.