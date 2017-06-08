»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- JUNE 9-11

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for June 9-11, brought to you by Tuscaloosa Ford.

June 9&10- Mulan @ The Bama Theatre– The Actor’s Charitable Theatre summer camp in Tuscaloosa presents Mulan on stage. Find ticket information here.

June 9- Live at the Plaza– Tuscaloosa’s popular live music concert series will present the The Lagoons this Friday night from 6p-9p in Government Plaza. Bring blankets, coolers, lawn chairs and the entire family.

June 9- Birmingham Barons Baseball– Birmingham’s baseball team hit the mound against the Mobile Bay Bears Friday night at Regions Field. The first 1,000 adults get a free prize. Tickets are $14 and the night ends with a spectacular fireworks show. Find more information here.

June 10- Dairy Day @CHOM– It’s Dairy Day at the Children’s Hands On Museum in Tuscaloosa. Children can enjoy chocolates and birthday cake and even make their own cow masks from 10a-4p. Find more information here.

June 10-11- McWane Science Center Family Sleepover– You’re never too old to dream big and test your engineering design and building skills with your children. Families will get their chance at the McWane Science Center’s family sleepover which will include an IMAX screening of Dream Big: Engineering Our World. Admission includes the museum, dinner and continental breakfast. Find ticket information here.

June 10- Chris Stapleton Concert– Country music superstar Chris Stapleton will perform some of his favorite hits like Tennessee Whiskey and Fire Away at the Oak Mountain Theatre. Anderson East and Brent Cobb also join Chris on stage. Find ticket information here.

June 11- Movies @ Avondale Park – Bring your blankets, lawn chairs and food to enjoy movies in the park. On Sunday watch the movie Sing. Enjoy an Animal Encounter event from 5:30p- 6:30p followed by activities with the Birmingham Zoo. Find more information here.