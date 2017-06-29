»»»BAMA’S BUZZ- June 30- July 2

Bama’s Buzz is WVUA 23’s weekend entertainment guide, showcasing fun events for all ages, hosted by national TV host Catenya McHenry. Watch our newscasts on Thursday’s at 6p.m. and 10p.m. for the latest list of ‘things to do’ in our community and throughout West Alabama. Here is Bama’s Buzz for June 30- July 2, brought to you by Tuscaloosa Ford.

June 30- Summer Skies Star Party- Samford University’s Christenberry Planetarium is hosting a star party on the quad. Bring your blankets and they’ll have telescopes set up for you to gaze at the stars. Doodles Homemade Sorbet food truck and more will also be there. Find more information here.

June 30- CHOM Shark Week – Tuscaloosa’s Children’s Hands-On Museum is celebrating the end of Shark Week with fun kid’s activities. Kids can make shark tooth necklaces and even dig for teeth from 9a-4p. Find more information here.

July 1- Birmingham Food Truck Park Grand Opening– It’s dubbed as a Birmingham’s largest food truck park, featuring some of the city’s best food trucks. Join in for the grand opening at the corner of 1st Avenue North and 24th Street in Birmingham, beginning at 10a. Find more information here.

July 1&2- Home Sweet Home Food & Music Festival- The Desoto Caverns is celebration this 4th of July weekend with the Home Sweet Home Food and Music Festival. The park will be filled with the aromas of delicious food and sweet music. Ticket information is listed here.

July 1- Tannehill Independence Day Festival– Get an early start to Independence Day celebrations in Tannehill State Park at their day long festival beginning at 9a.m. Park admission starts at $5. Find more information here.

July 1- Screen on the Green- Bring your blankets, lawn chairs and the entire family to Midtown Village in Tuscaloosa for Screen On The Green this Saturday night. The animated fun movie Sing will be playing underneath the stars. The show begins at 8p. Visit their website here.

Fourth of July Events & Firework Shows- Here is a list of area Fourth of July Festivals+ Firework Shows throughout West Alabama.

CHOM Independence Day Celebration– Tuscaloosa’s Children’s Hands- On Museum is throwing an Independence Day Bash with a fun dance party. Kids can also enjoy art activities, hot dogs and lemonade from 9a-4:30p. Find more information here.

TrimTab Red, White & Brew- TrimTab Brewing Company is hosting a bash with tons of delicious food trucks, live music, a kids’ zone, a fireworks show. Adults can sip their fresh TrimTab brews! The event benefits the Birmingham Education Foundation. Enjoy the evening 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Ticket information is listed here.

Homewood’s 4th of July Festival– Homewood’s Fourth of July family festival will line 18th street. While the DJ is spinning, kids can bounce in fun inflatables, ride rides, and later watch Vulcan’s Thunder on the Mountain spectacular fireworks show. This festival is free and starts at 5 p.m. Find more information here.

Tuscaloosa’s Celebration on the River– Hundreds of friends and neighbors will fill The Tuscaloosa Ampitheater for the annual free Celebration on the River, complete with a Kid’s Zone, inflatables, food trucks and other concessions. The night kicks off at 6p and will wrap up with a fantastic firework show, accompanied by Tuscaloosa Symphony. See more information here.

Birmingham’s Thunder on the Mountain– Grab a premiere spot on the mountain for Birmingham’s Thunder on the Mountain at Vulcan Park and Museum. Watch a sensational 20-minute fireworks show set to a soundtrack of patriotic tunes. The free show begins at 9 p.m. Find more information here.